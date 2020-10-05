DESERT AIRE - At about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Washington State Troopers had a mess on their hands after a head-on crash between a car and a semi just north of the Vernita Bridge on SR 243.
Washington State Trooper Jeremy Weber says the person behind the wheel of the sedan caused the crash after colliding into the semi impacting the driver’s side head-on as they were exiting the curve just before the bridge.
The driver of the sedan was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in the Tri-Cities and the semi driver was not hurt.
WSP suspects that the causing driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the time of the wreck.
The identities of those involved will be released at a later time.
