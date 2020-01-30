MOSES LAKE - A man who drove his car into a power pole during a police pursuit near Moses Lake in October was sentenced to a year in prison.
James Milner, 32, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to felony eluding and hit-and-run. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance related to a June 2018 arrest.
A judge sentenced Milner to 12.75 months behind bars.
Moses Lake police had stopped a vehicle on Patton Boulevard on Oct. 29 for a driver with an outstanding warrant. The driver, identified as Milner, briefly stopped and told an officer “I can’t go back to jail” before speeding off from the traffic stop and heading north on Patton.
Moses Lake police say Milner attempted to make a left turn onto Westover Boulevard at about 60 mph and failed to negotiate the turn, colliding with a power pole at the intersection, knocking the pole and power lines down.
A live power line fell on top of the pursuing officer’s SUV and he was forced to remain in the vehicle until the power was turned off. The energized power lines also melted a portion of the light bar on top of the SUV.
Following the crash, Milner ran and was arrested by a Grant County deputy after a short foot pursuit. Moses Lake police say Milner had a realistic-looking pellet gun “shoved down his pants” as he fled.
The downed power pole and lines knocked out power for several hours to about 160 PUD customers in the Larson Housing community.
Is felony eluding a punitive charge because the cops couldn't catch him fast enough? Seems like a bit of a poor-loser type punishment. And yes, I'm kidding.
