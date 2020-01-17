MOSES LAKE - A man pleaded guilty to driving off from a traffic stop in Moses Lake and crashing into a tree and parked car after only a couple blocks.
Juan C. Hernandez, 32, pleaded guilty to felony attempting to elude and hit-and-run in connection to his arrest last month. Hernandez was sentenced to four months in jail.
Moses Lake police had attempted to stop a Honda Accord for reckless driving about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 8 on West Knolls Vista Drive. Police dash cam video shows the driver, later identified as Hernandez, fail to stop, leading the officer a brief pursuit through the neighborhood.
The chase ended on West Ridge Road, where Hernandez had made a left turn and went off the road, colliding with a tree and vehicle parked in a driveway, according to court records. Hernandez’s car came to a stop in a front yard.
Hernandez took off from the vehicle and jumped a fence into a backyard. He was located trying to hide behind a child’s play set by K9 Rex.
Hernandez also had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant at the time of his arrest.
