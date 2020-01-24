SELAH - Authorities are advising drivers not to pick up hitchhikers along Interstate 82 and state Route 821 in Kittitas County as law enforcement searches for a suspect in a Friday morning homicide in Selah.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for the suspect on I-82 between Ellensburg and Yakima, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
About 1 a.m. Friday, police responded to a home in the 100 block of East 10th Avenue in Selah and found a person dead at the address. Officials believe the suspect, who has not been identified, is in Kittitas County.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Selah Police Department and Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation.
Drivers are asked to call 911 with any information.
