EPHRATA – Drivers in Washington can begin using studded tires beginning Nov. 1.
Studded tires are allowed from Nov. 1 to March 31. The Washington State Department of Transportation estimates studded tires cause between $20 million and $29 million in pavement damage to state-owned roads each year. Drivers are encouraged to visit a tire dealer to explore other options, including stud-free, winter tread traction tires, which are legal year-round.
With last week’s winter storm, WSDOT is also urging drivers to prepare early for winter weather.
“Our crews are ready for winter and work hard to keep roads clear, but as last winter showed, any part of the state can experience severe weather and we need the public’s help as well,” stated WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin. “Most pass closures are due to spin outs or crashes from vehicles traveling too fast or not having proper winter equipment. Preparing early and staying informed about conditions and restrictions can help keep traffic moving during storms.”
Transportation officials offered tips on winter driving:
- Drive for conditions – slower speeds, slower acceleration.
- Check to see if you have traction tires.
- Do not use cruise control.
- Four-wheel and all-wheel vehicles do not stop or steer better on ice.
- Leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. And remember, the larger the vehicle, the longer the stopping distance.
- Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, or shady spots.
- If you find yourself behind a snowplow, slow down and give the plow a little extra room.
- Slow down and be extra cautious near the chain-up and removal areas. There are often people out of their vehicles.
