EPHRATA - Grant PUD’s commission and administrative staff put the financial impacts of COVID-19 under the microscope during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Senior Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis John Mertlich reported that the utility estimates a financial impact of $3.3 million through late April in wages and other costs of employees who had to leave their regular duties to focus on COVID-related tasks and projects. Mertlich predicted that the total impact is expected to swell to $9.6 million by the end of 2020.
Mertlich added that a “high degree” of uncertainty remains about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic into the future.
Part of the coronavirus-induced loses stem from a revenue decline caused by a decline in energy use with many businesses forced to shut down or reduce operations. Based on usage from January to March, Grant PUD saw a 365-gigawatt hour decrease in retail energy sales to industrial and other large customers who saw demand declines as coronavirus fears began to mount. Utility officials say the drop in power usage is expected to translate into a 12.5 loss of revenue. However, Grant PUD believes it can offset the issue by taking unused local demand and selling the energy on the wholesale market.
On the other hand, the utility says its strong financial position, better-than-expected wholesale energy prices, and debt reduction is actually minimizing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for now.
Sell the excess AC on the left side of the cascade range at New York state rates.
