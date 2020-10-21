MOSES LAKE - A drug raid of a home in the Larson Housing community near Moses Lake has landed two men in jail.
Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 15 served a search warrant at a home at 8951-B Tinker Loop where 56-year-old Jamie S. Urbach and 63-year-old Dennis Richard Johnson were taken into custody.
Urbach was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school bus stop, according to the sheriff’s office.
Johnson was arrested for possession of meth.
Investigators did not indicate the amount of narcotics seized from the home. Information on the drug bust was not released until Wednesday due to the ongoing investigation.
(7) comments
Soon to receive a "time served" sentence from one of our dimwitted judges, no doubt..
Let's party forever
Oh my gosh I witnessed that bust!
Lets party forever
A book of Greek antiquities
Let's party forever
Lets party forever
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.