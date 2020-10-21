Drug raid
MOSES LAKE - A drug raid of a home in the Larson Housing community near Moses Lake has landed two men in jail.

Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 15 served a search warrant at a home at 8951-B Tinker Loop where 56-year-old Jamie S. Urbach and 63-year-old Dennis Richard Johnson were taken into custody.

Urbach was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school bus stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Johnson was arrested for possession of meth.

Investigators did not indicate the amount of narcotics seized from the home. Information on the drug bust was not released until Wednesday due to the ongoing investigation.

