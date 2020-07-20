ELLENSBURG - State troopers say drugs and alcohol was involved in a rollover crash Sunday evening on Interstate 82 South of Ellensburg.
Priscilla C. Calderon, a 19-year-old Kent woman, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic east on I-82. She reportedly drifted onto the shoulder and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll several times, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The car came to rest on its top about 100 feet off the interstate.
Calderon and her passenger, a 22-year-old Renton man, were both injured and taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima.
Troopers are seeking a charge of vehicular assault against Calderon.
