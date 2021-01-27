MOSES LAKE - An alleged drunk driver reportedly crashed into a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle and later wrecked during a pursuit late Tuesday night in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police were called about 11:15 p.m. after someone reported an intoxicated man was getting into a black SUV and leaving a residence on North Grape Drive. Officers attempted to contact the suspect, warning him not to drive away.
The suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Juan Pedro Matias Reyes, reportedly fled from officers, heading north on Grape Drive. Police say Matias Reyes drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Grant County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
Officers reportedly observed the suspect drive into oncoming traffic again, nearly causing a head-on collision with one of the officers.
The suspect was pursued into a field behind the College Apartments at the corner of state Route 17 and Grape Drive before the suspect wrecked his vehicle and was taken into custody.
Matias Reyes was booked into Grant County Jail for DUI, felony eluding and hit-and-run.
The deputy involved in the collision was treated for minor injuries at Samaritan Hospital and has since been released.