MOSES LAKE - A man has been charged with robbery after entering a Moses Lake store at 3 a.m. and stealing beer while armed with a butcher knife.
Scott T. Linville, 42, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while displaying a deadly weapon in connection to the Feb. 18 beer run. His bail has been set at $20,000.
Linville entered Ernie’s Truck Stop on East Kittleson Road around 3:30 a.m. Surveillance video shows Linville holding a large butcher knife in his left hand as he makes his way to the beer cooler in the back of the store.
An employee told the man she couldn’t sell him alcohol until 6 a.m. and Linville reportedly replied “he wasn’t buying (expletive),” according to court records.
Police say Linville slammed the cooler door shut after grabbing a six pack and walking out of the store. A witness told police the man got into a black SUV and headed south on state Route 17.
As officers were on scene investigating, Grant County deputies were called for reports that Linville “was drunk and he was armed with a knife” threatening to kill people on Westshore Drive.
Linville was taken into custody and reportedly admitted to stealing beer. Police reportedly located several beer bottles in the black SUV, along with the kitchen knife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.