The Churches of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in partnership with AgriNorthwest and River Point Farm will be giving away a total of 100,000 pounds of free onions and potatoes in Chelan and Douglas counties this Saturday.
Central Washington LDS Regional Communications Director Monique Lott and her husband have sent a dump truck and two trailers to retrieve the food supply from the Tri-Cities area.
The food items will be given away at the LDS church at 667 10th Street N.E. in East Wenatchee from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 16 and at the LDS church at 195 W. Manson Hwy in Chelan from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. that same Saturday.
Between the two churches, there will be 75,000 lbs. of potatoes and 25,000 lbs. of onions.
“The biggest reason we’re doing this is to help the community, the volume we’ve given away, while it may seem large, compared to what we produce annually, its not a large amount. It’s not just to get rid of product, it’s a way to help the community,” said AgriNorthwest and River Point Farms Spokesman Pat Tolman.
Lott says the churches will be giving away 40 lb. bags of donated potatoes and onions to everyone. Lott says 75% of the bag will be filled with potatoes and the rest with onions.
Many growers are donating crop yields due to broken supply chains which results in a hefty surplus of unsellable product. Many growers are donating their surpluses as a result, rather than letting it go to waste.
