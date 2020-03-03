EAST WENATCHEE - Buying in bulk is apparently the way to go if you’re worried about exposure to coronavirus.
That notion has been evident at Costco retailers across the state with select supplies running low or sold out.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Costco in East Wenatchee on Tuesday to find out if they’ve been affected by virus fears. The store’s manager told us that toilet paper has sold out and that disinfecting supplies are running low. Other hot selling items as of late include water, paper towels, bleach, hand sanitizer, cases of macaroni & cheese, canned chicken noodle soup, rice, SPAM and other non-perishable items.
Store staff believe coronavirus hysteria isn’t the sole reason why things are selling out, but it is a contributing factor.
The East Wenatchee Costco says it is getting in a new shipment of supplies on Wednesday but supply levels will likely remain lower until the spread of the illness subsides.
(1) comment
Wimps. Roll the dice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.