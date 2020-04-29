EAST WENATCHEE - If you’re a regular at the East Wenatchee Costco, you’ll want to make or buy a protective face mask if you haven’t already.
The company recently announced that it will require all customers to wear protective face masks at all stores. The retailer says the requirement will further protect customers and employees.
Costco says members must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while in Costco.
The requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or people who are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.
The retailer added that everyone must still practice social distancing, even while wearing masks.
(3) comments
Why are we not wearing masks as a community and nation right now when going to grocery stores? Why do we have to be told by the grocery stores after the CDC already recommended that all of us wear them in public.
Let us all be proactive citizens and when we go to the grocery stores, gas stations and any where in public just put the mask on. By wearing masks we are respecting and protecting the people that are working in public areas right now. Let's show our support WA
This is hilarious! I think it's a bit too late now, don't you Costco? People are stupid.
Mt. Goggins I believe it is all Costco stores not just Wenatchee
