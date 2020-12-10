EAST WENATCHEE - A $1.7 million lottery prize remains in limbo for someone who purchased a Lotto ticket in East Wenatchee nearly five months ago.
According to Washington’s Lottery website, a ticket with the winning numbers: ‘07’ ‘09’ ‘12’ ‘13’ ‘19’ ‘36’ was drawn on July 15, 2020.
According to Washington’s Lottery, the mystery winner only has until January 11, 2021 to claim their prize. The $1.7 million is the largest unclaimed prize currently.
iFIBER ONE News is in the process of obtaining information on the which East Wenatchee location the ticket was purchased from.
Washington Lottery Curator Dan Miller says claiming a prize of that magnitude requires an in-person appointment at the Washington Lottery office in Olympia. Washington Lottery winners have exactly six months to claim their winnings. If a prize goes unclaimed, it Is deposited into a reserve fund where it will be appropriated to the state’s various beneficiaries, with much of it going to public education.
(1) comment
I wonder who is unknowingly holding a ticket. Wow!
What a wonderful Christmas for some whom I sincerely hope is in need of the win !
