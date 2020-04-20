WENATCHEE - An East Wenatchee man lucked out last week after winning a six-figure sum from Washington’s Lottery.
On April 16, Brynn Lawless turned in his winning Limelight Loot Scratch ticket worth $200,000 to the Valley North Venture fuel station in Wenatchee.
Lawless won one of three $200,000 prizes out of 2,738,250 tickets printed.
To win in Limelight Loot, players must match one of their numbers with one of the winning numbers.
say-i have a 2,500 sq ft home in ephrara, jacuzzi-big one. full finished basement-another full bath there also. new roof-gutters, bunch of other things done.- its worth 1/4 million. -smoking deal for ya- 200 grand- its yours. toss in a high end tubed stereo- magnaplaners-mg12qr-s- super resolution to sweeten the cash deal--
Use that money to get out of this shithole state.
