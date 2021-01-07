WASHINGTON D.C. - A 1994 graduate of Eastmont High School, Stephanie Grisham’s career in politics appears to be in limbo after her abrupt resignation as the First Lady’s chief of staff on Wednesday.
Grisham issued a statement at 4:59 p.m. announcing that she would, effective immediately, resign from her position under Melania Trump. The resignation came only hours after a rioting mob attacked the U.S. Capitol to stop the electoral vote tally.
“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House,” Grisham said in a statement. "I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration.”
Grisham did not disclose the reason behind her decision to resign.
Grisham had been working for the Trump family since 2016 serving as a Trump campaign aide, Trump’s press secretary and communications director in 2019; she later moved on to the role of Melania Trump’s chief of staff.
Politico.com reports that Grisham was one of the first lady’s “most ardent, fiercest defenders.”