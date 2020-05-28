EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee’s police force will officially welcome its new leader on Wednesday, June 3. The City of East Wenatchee will host a swearing-in ceremony for police Chief Rick Johnson at 11 a.m. The ceremony will also take the time to recognize Interim Police Chief Tom Robbins for his service. The event will be streamed via Zoom and Facebook Live.
“We are looking forward to building the East Wenatchee Police Department under the leadership of Rick Johnson. Chief Johnson’s experience and community connections is a positive addition to our East Wenatchee team. We also want to extend a big thank you to Interim Chief Tom Robbins, who’s leadership and expertise have been instrumental in moving our department forward while we searched for a permanent Chief,” stated Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. “I would like to personally invite the community to watch the live streaming event and leave your well wishes in the comments.”
The city chose Johnson to lead the department in early April.
“There were several exceptional candidates for this position,” stated Crawford. “Rick has many years in law enforcement, a solid education, and quality leadership skills. He is well connected with our community and has a passion to serve and be part of our East Wenatchee team. Rick is the right choice for East Wenatchee.”
Johnson began his law enforcement career in 2001 with the Toppenish Police Department before moving to the Wenatchee Police Department where he served from 2003-2016. Johnson moved to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in 2016.
Johnson has a bachelor of Science in Biology from Central Washington University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He also attended the West Point Model Leadership Training offered by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and holds a Middle Management Certification from the Washington Criminal Justice Training Center.
Johnson is also involved in the community as a member of the Wenatchee Central Lions and part of the Special Olympics.
