EAST WENATCHEE - An Oct. 19 hybrid learning start date for elementary students in East Wenatchee is off the table, according to educators. On Sunday, Eastmont School District Superintendent Garn Christensen released a statement indicating plans to nix the tentative plan to return to partial in-person education. In his statement, Christensen says local coronavirus cases per 100,000 have not met required thresholds.
“Unfortunately, our local COVID Rates have not met the 75/100,000 requirement to return elementary students to campus without a waiver from our health department medical officer. As a result, our tentative start date of October 19th for P-4 is no longer viable.”
Christensen says he’ll be visiting with the local health officer this week to discuss the likelihood of getting a waiver to be able to implement a hybrid learning model starting Oct. 26.
“If rates increase, or Eastmont gets identified as a transmission site, this date will get pushed into November or later depending on future COVID rates. If a waiver is approved, you will be notified immediately in an effort to provide as much time as possible to plan and prepare,” stated Christensen.
As of last week, the Wenatchee Valley had a case rate of 136.8/100,000, up significantly from the week prior which was 114.4/100,000.
The Wenatchee School District has not yet established a tentative start date for hybrid learning.
