EPHRATA - More than 100 eastern Washington school superintendents, principals and athletic directors are urging Gov. Jay Inslee to allow schools to return to extra and co-curricular activities for all students.
A letter dated Dec. 10 was sent to Inslee, along with the state Department of Health and state Legislature, stating there is an immediate need for school districts, in partnership with health districts, to “slowly and safely engage students in small group extra and co-curricular activities with a return to limited, local/regional competition.”
“We have a moral obligation to take action for our students,” district administrators wrote. “During these extremely difficult times it is hard to find a ‘correct,’ ‘right,’ or ‘best’ path to take as we strive to educate and nurture our students during the pandemic. With that said, we now have data that shows statewide and regionally that enrollment is down overall, D and F lists have never been higher, remote learning continues to prove difficult, students are struggling with their mental health, and the use of illegal substances appears to be on the rise as students grasp for things to help them cope. We have said for years in education that we are going to focus on the ‘whole child.’ In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency we are focused on the physical health of our students at the expense of their emotional and mental health. What our students need is hope. Our students need to experience the extra and co-curricular activities that allow them to utilize their unique gifts and talents and also provide a safer outlet for them to cope with these difficult times.”
The school district administrators also noted that many students are still playing sports and are engaged in activities away from school district activities.
“This is an issue of equity,” the group wrote. “All students deserve an opportunity and an outlet. We fell that for their safety, and the safety of our communities, it would be best if all students had an opportunity to engage locally, with strict safety protocols, and under the guidance of our staff. Many of us are engaged in onsite learning and have been since the beginning of the year. The data is showing very limited transmission of the virus within schools leading to the conclusion that the school campus is one of the safest places a student can be during the pandemic.”
