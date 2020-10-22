SPOKANE — Federal and state officials have warned residents in eastern Washington about the dangers of illicit synthetic opioids after multiple teenagers died in recent weeks.
“Our communities, our residents, our parents, and our youth are all faced with the growing and continued influx of deadly fentanyl into Eastern Washington,” U.S. Attorney William Hyslop stated. “Very small amounts in a fentanyl-laced pill can kill a person.”
Data from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency shows that seizures of fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, have increased by about 200% compared to last year.
DEA special agent Keith Weis said the drug is often smuggled over the border from Mexico, where it is produced at a much cheaper cost than heroin and cut into a pill form without dosage regulations. The drug then reaches distribution networks including in the Tri-Cities.
Fentanyl is a potent drug that can become fatal with as little as 2 milligrams. Anyone who is exposed to the drug could experience breathing effects, including shortness of breath or not breathing, at a much lower dosage than a usual medical dose.
Hyslop announced Wednesday that the U.S. attorney’s office, the drug enforcement agency, local law enforcement and school districts have collaborated to create a public campaign warning families of the danger posed by fentanyl and other opioids.
“Dangerous counterfeit pills killing Americans are manufactured in mass quantities by drug trafficking organizations based in Mexico,” Hyslop said. “In response, law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels have increased efforts to investigate and prosecute drug trafficking groups for importing and distributing this lethal narcotic in the Spokane, Yakima and Tri-Cities areas. However, this is much greater than just a law enforcement issue; it is now a critical community issue that everyone must address.”
Fentanyl falls under the same criminal category as methamphetamine, cocaine and OxyContin under federal drug laws, Hyslop said, adding that police do not believe they can “arrest our way out of this.”
“This is greater. This is a community issue,” he said. “This requires everybody to be involved.”
