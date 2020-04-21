EAST WENATCHEE - A senior at Eastmont High School is the fatal victim in the rollover crash that happened early Monday in Chelan County.
The rollover wreck in the Swakane Canyon claimed the life of 18-year-old Meghann Dodge of East Wenatchee.
At about 7:45 a.m., Dodge was driving a pickup truck with a passenger when they drove up a hill, rolled and landed on the road. Dodge was partially ejected from the vehicle resulting in the truck landing on top of her.
Chelan County Chief Deputy Jason Reinfeld says it is believed that Dodge was not belted up at the time of the crash.
Investigators say Dodge and her passenger drove from Cashmere up Nahahum Canyon Road and started down Swakane Canyon when it happened. The crash site was about 7.3 miles from highway 97A. The exact cause of the wreck has not been determined.
The passenger who phoned in the crash escaped with only minor injuries.
Authorities say it appears that the truck didn’t make it very far up the hill before rolling over. It also appears that Dodge was not trying to test her vehicle’s off-road capabilities at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.