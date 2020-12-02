MOSES LAKE - On Wednesday, Grant County’s health district announced details about the victims who recently succumbed to COVID-19.
A woman in her 90’s passed away at McKay Healthcare & Rehab Center in Soap Lake. Also included in the list of deaths are three elderly residents at Lake Ridge Center and three at Columbia Crest Center; both facilities are in Moses Lake. One other death was reported at Long Term Care Facilities in Ephrata. Seven of the eight deceased patients were associated with outbreaks reported on November 20. All eight residents had underlying conditions which put them at higher risk for severe complications related to COVID-19.
In total, 74 new positive coronavirus cases were reported in Grant County on Wednesday.
In Chelan County, 92 positive cases were reported on Tuesday and 43 cases were tallied in Douglas County on that same day. The most recent thermographic in the two-county area shows a rate of 906.1 cases per 100,000 people, an uptick from 863.8 cases per 100K the week prior.
10 new cases were reported in Adams County on Wednesday.
