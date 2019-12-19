MOSES LAKE - Now in its eighth year, Wednesday night’s Shop with a Cop in Moses Lake was the biggest yet.
Along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Moses Lake Police Department, the Moses Lake Fire Department, Grant County Fire Districts 5, 10 and 11 and the Washington State Patrol joined in on the festivities at Walmart, where children and families in need are paired with law enforcement for a night of shopping.
Students from the Columbia Basin Tech Center's Criminal Justice program were also on hand, along with the Moses Lake High School cross country team, who pitched in at the gift wrapping station.
But before filling up the shopping carts, LifeFlight made a special trip to deliver Santa to the event.
Back inside Walmart, kids and their families were treated to dinner, thanks to a donation of about $1,300 worth of pizza from Papa John’s, before kids stocked up on Christmas presents for themselves and their family.
While Shop with a Cop is something law enforcement looks forward to every year, Moses Lake police Capt. Dave Sands said its all about the kids.
“For us, it’s a great time to be able to give back, be intentional and get out with the kids and be nothing but for the kids,” Sands said. “This gives us an opportunity to get out, have them see that we’re human, we’re having fun, a lot of laughs with the firemen here this year, and we have a little rivalry with the firemen so that makes it a little funner. I can’t thank the sheriff’s office enough for allowing us the opportunity to partner with them and get this done because it’s an absolute blast, probably the funnest time of the year.”
Over the eight years of Shop with a Cop, Grant County Chief Deputy Darrik Gregg has been instrumental in organizing the event. Gregg said it’s the support from the community that makes the event possible each year, with monetary donations this year topping $13,000 to sheriff’s office.
Shop with a Cop donations for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office:
- Walmart Foundation — $2,000
- Moses Lake Industries — $2,000
- GCSO Deputy Sheriff’s Association — $500
- Genie Industries — $500
- North Elementary staff — $200
- Simplot Growers Moses Lake — $500
- iFIBER Communications — $500
- WSP Troopers Association — $200
- Tip a Cop at Rock Top - $5,000
- Papa John’s — $1,300
- Private donors — $1,123
The Moses Lake Department also received donations from the Walmart Foundation, Manta Rays swim team, Affordable Auto, Simplot Growers, and Guild Mortgage.
