MATTAWA - An eighth Grant County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the Grant County Health District.
The resident was a Mattawa man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, who died at his home. The health district’s investigation determined there was no workplace exposure for the virus and the infection was likely acquired through community spread.
“Grant County Health District grieves the loss of a community member,” Administrator Theresa Adkinson stated. “Our hearts are with his family and friends.”
Health district officials say they verify COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate to ensure there is no reporting of deaths not attributed to the virus.
“All reported deaths of Grant County residents are attributed to COVID-19 and were verified with the death certificate, testing, and other case information,” health district officials stated.
