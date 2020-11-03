EPHRATA - Grant County will likely have two new county commissioners while U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R) and Rep. Kim Schrier (D) have retained their seats in Congress.
For Grant County Commissioner Position #2, Rob Jones has a substantial lead over incumbent Tom Taylor, picking up nearly 59% of the votes in Tuesday night’s ballot count. For Position #1, Danny Stone has a slim lead over Earl Romig, with 49.78% of the votes compared to Romig’s 48.76%. There are still an estimated 15,000 ballots left to count in Grant County.
Tuesday’s ballot count also shows state Rep. Tom Dent (R) will likely retain his seat over challenger Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz.
CHELAN COUNTY
County Commissioner #1
- Kevin Overbay: 22,967 votes, 96.6%
County Commissioner #3
- Dale England (R): 13,301 votes, 47.43%
- Tiffany Gering (R): 14,235 votes, 50.76%
Superior Court Judge Position 1
- Lesley Allan: 21,731 votes, 98.54%
Superior Court Position 2
- Travis Brandt: 21,515 votes, 98.86%
Superior Court Position 3
- Kristin Ferrera: 21,741 votes, 98.3%
Public Utility District Commissioner Dist. 1
- Garry Arseneault: 20,925 votes, 98.92%
Public Utility District Commissioner Dist. A
- Steve McKenna: 21,263, 98.94%
Chiwana Mosquito Control District Prop. 1
- YES: 108 votes, 74.48%
- NO: 37 votes, 25.52%
Chiwana Mosquito Control District Prop. 2
- YES: 87 votes, 60%
- NO:58 votes, 40%
DOUGLAS COUNTY
County Commissioner #1
- Dan Sutton (R): 14,101 votes, 96.78%
County Commissioner 2
- Kyle Steinburg (R): 13,841 votes, 95.9%
Superior Court Judge Position 1
- Brian Huber: 12,508 votes, 98.13%
Public Utility District Commissioner 2
- Molly Doneen Simpson: 13,154 votes, 98.49%
Eastmont School District renewal educational programs and operations levy
- YES: 8,091 votes, 57.62%
- NO: 5,950 votes, 42.38%
Cemetery List. 2 maintenance and operations excess tax levy
- YES: 504 votes, 60.72%
- NO: 326 votes, 39.28%
Hospital District 2 excess tax levy
- YES: 655 votes, 67.32%
- NO: 318 votes, 32.68%
GRANT COUNTY
County Commissioner #1
- Danny Stone (R): 9,543 votes, 49.78%
- Earl Romig (R): 9,346 votes, 48.76%
County Commissioner #2
- Rob Jones (R): 10,885 votes, 58.68%
- Tom Taylor (R): 7,384 votes, 39.81%
Superior Court Judge Position 1
- David Estudillo: 16,288 votes, 98.52%
Superior Court Judge Position 2
- John Knodell: 10,358 votes, 53.38%
- Kevin McCrae: 8,954 votes, 46.15%
Superior Court Position 3
- John Antosz: 15,930 votes, 98.42%
Warden School District replacement educational programs and operations levy
- YES: 333 votes, 58.73%
- NO: 234 votes, 41.27%
Grand Coulee School District supplemental educational programs and operation levy
- YES: 298 votes, 49.26%
- NO: 307 votes, 50.74%
Electric City special one year maintenance and operation levy
- YES: 97 votes, 34.77%
- NO: 182 votes, 65.23%
Wilson Creek Cemetery Dist. 2 special maintenance and operations levy
- YES: 72 votes, 63.72%
- NO: 41 votes, 36.28%
Grant County Airport Dist. 1 property tax levy
- YES: 124 votes, 27.37%
- NO: 329 votes, 72.63%
Grant PUD Commissioner Dist. 3
- Larry Schaapman: 16,722 votes, 98.69%
Grant PUD Commissioner Dist. A AL
- Tom Flint: 16,931 votes, 98.82%
CONGRESSIONAL RACES
District 4 U.S. Representative
- Dan Newhouse (R): 126,355 votes, 65.08%
- Douglas E. McKinley (D): 67,533 votes, 34.78%
District 8 U.S. Representative
- Kim Schrier (D):
- Jesse Jensen (R):
STATE LEGISLATIVE RACES
District 12 State Senator
- Brad Hawkins (R): 43,710 votes, 95.57%
District 12 State Representative Pos. 1
- Keith Goehner (R): 34,445 votes, 59.61%
- Adrianne Moore (D): 23,277 votes, 40.29%
District 12 State Representative Pos. 2
- Mike Steele (R): 42,997 votes, 96.04%
District 13 State Representative Pos. 1
- Tom Dent (R): 32,559 votes, 69.9 %
- Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz(D): 13,980 votes, 30.01%
District 13 State Representative Pos. 2
- Alex Ybarra (R): 37,768 votes, 97.61%
