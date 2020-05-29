MOSES LAKE - An electrical issue is likely to blame for a manufactured home fire Thursday afternoon near Moses Lake.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded about 3 p.m. to a structure fire in the 3000 block of Lake Vista Place Northeast, with smoke showing and heavy fire inside the residence, according to Capt. Travis Svilar. Two people inside the home were able to escape safely before fighters arrived.
“Units were able to do an aggressive interior attack and contain the fire to the living room/kitchen area,” Svilar said.
A large amount of fire load coupled with the fire extending underneath the residence required firefighters to remove the skirting off the outside of the double-wide manufactured home to extinguish the blaze.
Svilar said the residence sustained heat and smoke damage throughout.
Firefighters were on scene for about four hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.