OLYMPIA - After federal approval one week ago, the state now has a definitive timeline as to when eligible unemployment aid recipients will receive an extra $300 per week jobless aid boost.
The extra money is part of the executive memorandum issued by Donald Trump last month. Money is coming from FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance Program.
According to the state’s employment security department, the retroactive payments should be paid out the week of Sept. 21.
On Sept. 8, jobless aid recipients will be prompted to answer an eligibility question in their eServices account on the ESD website.
Officials say anyone who collected COVID-related unemployment benefits for the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8, and Aug. 15 will be eligible to receive the extra money baring any special circumstances.
(1) comment
More money that doesn't really exist, going to people who could just go to work...We taxpayers get the shaft, once again...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.