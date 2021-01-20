ELLENSBURG - A unified remembrance of the lives lost to COVID-19 came in the form of an amber-colored illumination of Central Washington University’s iconic Barge Hall on Tuesday night. The event was conducted in tandem between CWU, Kittitas Valley Community Hospital, and the city of Ellensburg. The illumination was held in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s call for memorials of support and tribute to the people who succumbed to the deadly virus. CWU Provost/Vice President of Academic and Student Life Michelle DenBeste gave a post-lighting speech.
“We are here today to remember all the people that we have due to this pandemic we’ve all been going through, now, for many, many months. As a country we have lost almost 400,000 community members and fellow citizens, and millions worldwide.”
Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb spoke as well.
“We are clearly strongly intertwined and care about those who have been lost, but this is also a moment to reflect and support those who have lost, themselves. This is a day of memorial, but it is also a day to remember those who have grieved and lost people through this pandemic. The memorial is about those who have passed, and if any thing, our country, at this moment, needs a deep breath and quiet to reflect upon who we are as a nation, where we are going together, and how we will continue to forge a future for ourselves and those who follow.”
The lighting of Barge Hall commenced at 5:30 p.m.