CLE ELUM - An Ellensburg man was arrested in connection to a suspected attempted child abduction Thursday afternoon in front of Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary School.
Kittitas County deputies on Saturday arrested Daniel J. Kraft for second-degree child assault and second-degree attempted kidnapping. Kraft was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the Cle Elum area.
Shortly after students from the elementary school were released on Thursday, parents of a 9-year-old student called 911 to report that a man had grabbed their child by the arm as the child was walking away from the school. The child reported they punched the suspect and pulled free from the man’s grip and ran to a safe location, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The investigation that identified Kraft as the suspect was assisted by numerous residents who called the sheriff’s office in response to a request for information,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Investigators are still seeking further information regarding Kraft’s known whereabouts on Thursday. The case remains under investigation.
