ELLENSBURG - Better days are likely on the horizon for an Ellensburg man after winning a quarter million sum in Washington’s Lottery on Monday.
Washington’s Lottery website states that Steve Kapitain bought the winning ticket from Smitty’s Conoco on SR 97 in Ellensburg and claimed his prize on Monday, July 6.
The state says Kapitain won the top prize in the Red Hot 10s scratch off.
The odds of winning the top prize are 3 in 2,073,950.
