ELLENSBURG - The Daily Record reports that an Ellensburg park has been renamed to “perpetuate the memory” of a fallen deputy who had a passion for the outdoors.
On Aug. 4, the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to officially name the property that includes the Naneum Kid’s Pond to Thompson Park to honor the late Ryan Thompson.
Thompson was a Kittitas County deputy who was shot and killed during a shootout with a gunman on March 19, 2019 in the town of Kittitas. Thompson Park is situated at the intersection of Naneum Road and Vantage Highway.
The resolution signed by the commissioners states the following:
“Whereas, the renaming of the property in his name recognizes not only his service but his beliefs as he was an outdoor recreation enthusiast enjoying fishing, hiking, camping and otherwise enjoying the great outdoors.” “Therefore, renaming this property in his honor would be a tribute to Ryan, his service and his family.”
Donations are being accepted by the Community Foundation of Kittitas County to fund the milfoil cleanup and future projects at the park. Donations can also be forwarded through the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Rodeo City Kiwanis, and the Ellensburg Downtown Rotary.
