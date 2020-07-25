HAY, Wash. - The illustrious life of local athletic great Bill Betcher hasn't fallen prey to the past, now that he's back at home safe.
The EHS and CWU football standout was located by authorities on Friday only hours after a Silver Alert was issued in his absence.
Ephrata's state title-winning football coach vanished on Tuesday during what was supposed to be a day trip to and from Ford, Washington; the two towns are only two hours apart in driving distance.
The 81-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday after he was past-due on his return home. Betcher had been seen driving near Almira early Wednesday.
At about 8:30 p.m., the Whitman County Sheriff's Office says Betcher was found at an unattended house only two miles from his home. Deputies say Betcher crashed his truck Wednesday night near where he was found. Sheriff's officials say Betcher was in good spirits, but was somewhat disoriented, confused, and dehydrated.
Betcher was a 2020 inductee of Ephrata’s athletic hall of fame. Betcher was on Ephrata High School’s athletics staff for 16, starting in 1984. Betcher was the school’s head football coach from 1985-1992 with a 90-8 record after eight seasons. Won back-to-back state titles at Ephrata in 1986 and 1987. Betcher was the school district’s athletic director from 1988-2000. Betcher was inducted into Central Washington University’s athletic hall of fame in 1988 as a football player when he played in the early 1960's.
Welcome home Sir
