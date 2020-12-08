EPHRATA - KJ’s Christmas Trees is Ephrata is getting more traffic than usual this holiday; it’s safe to say that its due to the unusual circumstances afflicting our world this holiday season. Pam Judkins of KJ’s confirmed that notion Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in Christmas tree sales this year,” said Judkins.
Judkins says the supplier she buys her trees from told her he had sold out early this year. In addition, Judkins says people were inquiring about Christmas trees earlier than usual.
“We opened before Thanksgiving this year. We had people approaching us about trees one week before Thanksgiving,” Judkins explained.
Judkins says she’s getting a lot of customers from the Moses Lake area who reportedly told her that fresh trees are sold out in the lake city due to immense demand.
KJ’s Christmas Trees is a seasonal subsidiary of KJ’s Lawn Care in Ephrata. KJ’s Christmas Trees can be found at 1803 Basin St. SW across from the Best Western hotel.
(1) comment
All the more reason to spent some quality time at my mountain log cabin on my 40 acres and hope to find the perfect tree there. Get some sort of return on my property taxes anyway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.