EPHRATA - Ephrata City Administrator Wes Crago has been picked to lead the city of Spokane in the same capacity.
Spokane Mayor-elect and former television news anchor Nadine Woodward announced her decision to hire Crago on Wednesday.
Crago will be city administrator of a municipality with a population of over 200,000 compared to Ephrata’s residential total of just over 8,000.
The Spokesman Review reports that Crago will replace outgoing City Administrator Theresa Sanders, who announced that she would leave when Woodard is sworn in to replace David Condon.
“Wes has all that experience, but yet he knows the area so well. That was really important to me,” Woodward told the Spokesman Review.
Crago has been Ephrata’s city manager for the last 16 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.