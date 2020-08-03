ABC’s nationally televised game show called ‘Don’t’ is the brainchild of actor Ryan Reynolds, the guy who played a superhero known as ‘Deadpool’ and regretfully played another superhero, Green Lantern in 2011. Lucky for one Washington family, they were casted as the Long family in last Thursday’s episode on national television. Those contestants were husband and wife Fallon and Mitch Long of Ephrata, Mitch’s sister Shalom of Mill Creek, Washington and Fallon’s cousin Monte of Davenport, Washington.
“Rewarding people not for what they do, but what they don’t do,” Reynolds says at the start of the show.
“It’s the show where people can win money for not doing things,” says Don’t Host and Actor Adam Scott.
Each family can win up to $100,000 for completing all Don’t activities successfully.
A couple of the mini games Fallon and her family played during the show included:
Beat Yourself Up: According to Wikipedia, 1 player on the team stands in front of a device with 2 gigantic boxing gloves while the others stand on the other side and answer a series of questions with two possible answers: A or B. Once an answer is chosen, the answer is locked in by pulling the lever of their choice. If the answer is correct the team wins $4,000. If the answer is incorrect the receiver will be punched in the face and no money is awarded. 3 incorrect answers will end the game.
Embarrass Yourself: According to Wikipedia, one member of the team is suspended in the air wearing a pair over-sized pants while positioned over a pool of water, while the other 3 members answer multiple-choice trivia questions. $5,000 is awarded for a correct answer to each question. However, one button from the "pants" will pop off and is removed for an incorrect answer. If at any time the team gives 3 wrong answers, the game is over and the player in the air is dropped into the pool below, basically wetting their pants.
The along family achieved measurable success and won a cool $56,000.
“We had over 2.3 million viewers watching! I think we did pretty well and we, for sure, were the loudest, crazy bunch,” Fallon told iFIBER ONE News on Monday.
'Don’t' airs on ABC and all ABC affiliate channels at 9 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Thursdays.
