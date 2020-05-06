EPHRATA - With the annual Ephrata Touch-a-Truck event canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ephrata Fire Department is partnering with other agencies to hold a “See-a-Truck Food Drive” on May 16.
“We’ve come up on that time of year for our annual Touch-a-Truck event. It’s always been a blast getting the community together, showing the city equipment, and interacting with everyone. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will will be unable to hold the event and ‘Don’t Touch-a-Truck” doesn’t have a good ring to it,” fire department officials stated.
The May 16 food drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Moore Furniture parking lot, located at 328 Basin St. SW, with donations benefiting the Ephrata Food Bank.
“To maintain and practice safe social distancing, we ask that your donations be in the backseat, trunk, etc. and we will unload everything for you,” officials stated.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Ephrata Fire Department station, located at 800 A St. SE.
