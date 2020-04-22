EPHRATA - A local law firm is formally calling up local leaders to “redress” the situation concerning Governor Inslee’s Stay-At-Home Order in Washington state. The order has halted all non-essential business statewide.
The Ephrata legal practice of Schultheis Tabler Wallace, PLLC issued a letter to Sheriff Tom Jones and all three county commissioners on Wednesday. The letter was in response to public officials in Franklin and Snohomish counties announcing that they had substantial concerns about the constitutionality of Governor Inslee’s actions. The following is an excerpt from the formal letter to county leaders:
“The time has come for Grant County’s leaders to lead, and hence, we the undersigned, hereby exercise our 1st Amendment right and petition you, as our local government officials, for redress. Governor Inslee’s original, temporary emergency order may have been constitutional, but as lawyers we have substantial concerns that his refusal last night to take immediate actions to either terminate or modify his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” emergency order crossed the threshold and is now unconstitutional. Thus, we are asking you to immediately advise Grant County residents whether you intend to enforce Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” emergency order or whether you intend to follow the lead of elected officials from Franklin County and Snohomish county, who have publicly announced they will not enforce the Governor’s emergency order. Grant County’s residents deserve to know whether they will be subject to arrest for attempting to operate their “non-essential” business, attempting to go fishing, attending a religious service, participating in a public gathering, or otherwise exercising their 1st Amendment rights under the United States Constitution,” the Ephrata law firm wrote.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Grant County Commissioner Cindy Carter who says she and county staff have been fielding countless inquiries about the county’s position on the state’s Stay-At-Home order. Carter says she and other commissioners have been actively reaching out to other counties, the county's legal counsel and the governor’s office to determine what it can do to about some of the restrictions mandated by the governor’s office statewide.
"When a neighboring county opens up, it's hard not to join them," Carter told iFIBER ONE News.
Carter says commissioners will meet with the county’s legal team tomorrow morning and determine what to do in response to the letter sent by the Ephrata law firm and public outcry among many residents.
Inslee2021
So I question the statement, "Governor Inslee’s original, temporary emergency order may have been constitutional," ...
So I question it because legally -- under what "emergency" was the Governor declaring a "State of Emergency"?? RCW 43 States a Governor's right's, "(12) The governor may, after finding that a public disorder, disaster, energy emergency, or riot exists within this state or any part thereof which affects life, health, property, or the public peace, proclaim a state of emergency in the area affected, and the powers granted the governor during a state of emergency shall be effective only within the area described in the proclamation;"
Was there a Public disorder (meaning riots or fighting in public area?
Was there a "disaster" at the time occurring??
Did the Governor confine his state of emergency to the "area affected"?
And did the Governor limit the scope of his state of emergency??
In my opinion the Governor abused his power by NOT following the law and at the time taking an isolated infection area and claiming that isolated area was justification to classify the whole state under his state of emergency EVEN WHEN some of the areas under the state of emergency has NO know cases and even the cases reported have lead to no "disastrous results"..
So again how can he declare a state of emergency for all areas when all areas are not affected.. It's his mandate to follow and the Attorney General's mandate to enforce which neither have done..
If nothing else happens out of this Democrat Flop of incompetence, the RCW allowing State of emergencies needs to be reviewed and revised with better clarity..
Because in theory there is absolutely NO checks and balances for a Governor's rights if you use the Governor's rational. In theory, the Governor could keep indefinately the State of Emergency and ANY restrictions they so choose with the FLU VIRUS.. Remember the flu never goes away, kills thousands and thousands of people, and is highly contagious. And who is to say to the Governor (who has no checks and balance in a State of Emergency) ENOUGH IS ENOUGH?? Who??
I’ve wondered what section of the constitution Gov Inslee was using to assert his authority for these closures. Also wondered what is the education, background and training of whoever was helping him to decide what businesses were essential and which were not. A simple drive through Moses Lake really showed me the inequities-Ulta beauty appeared closed with zero revenue for 6 weeks yet women were buying cosmetics at Wal Mart and Rite Aid; same with Marshalls, Maurices etc-closed with zero revenue but clothing being sold at the essential stores. Massive double standard. Maybe the law firm is interested in filing a class action lawsuit for business losses as a result of unconstitutional closures?
It starts with RCW 43.06.010
I said the same thing yesterday how Businesses should sue for the unfair practices..
In theory Wal-mart and every other store is in violation for selling "non-essential" items..
Unconstitutional?
"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."
Its a tough decision but it’s obviously the current lesser of 2evils. Id like to believe that the community truly supports opening while using cdc recommendations and social distancing . Lowes has done it! Medical workers have done it. Financial ruin can lead to things much worse.
About time. what a courageous act that will be remembered by many.Thank you.
Interesting to see how this all plays out . Good luck to you folks out there fighting the bureaucracy we all submit to. Things are complicated enough I would imagine without adding more drama.
Already exhausted, and 63 years old, but
I’m working 50+ hour weeks. Majority of Those on unemployment making more than myself. But very grateful to not have to be subjected to groups of people gathering here and there with the virus still lurking about . I have mixed feelings.
To all elected officials- please be aware that voters are watching what you decide here, and it will be remembered.
You have sworn an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution and the rights of citizens in this county, and failure to do so will result in voters rejecting you come election time.
Ephrata legal practice of Schultheis Tabler Wallace, a firm to be admired and emulated.
Thank you! Grant County resident.
