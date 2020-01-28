EPHRATA - A 19-year-old Ephrata man was seriously injured in a rollover wreck Sunday evening on state Route 28 between Ephrata and Soap Lake.
Police had initially received reports of an erratically-driven vehicle in the 200 block of Basin Street Southwest about 5:30 p.m.
The vehicle, a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Cole Mack, continued out of Ephrata and heading to Soap Lake. Trooper John Bryant says the car went off the highway and rolled, causing Mack to be ejected from the car.
Mack was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata before being transferred to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Bryant said Mack’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Troopers obtained a warrant for a blood draw as Mack was suspected of driving impaired. The blood sample was sent to the state crime lab for analysis.
Mack has been cited for DUI and driving with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.