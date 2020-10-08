MOSES LAKE - Following the governor’s announcement to ease COVID-19 restrictions on movie theaters, two local businesses will reopen for showings this month.
On Tuesday, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee says counties in Phase 2 will be allowed to reopen movie theaters at 25% capacity and theaters in phase 3 counties can open at 50% capacity.
On Thursday, the Lee Theater in Ephrata stated that it will reopen Friday, Oct. 9. Due to some remodeling, it will only be able to show one movie for a short time and reopen the other screening rooms to all the showing of three different movies in the near future.
The Lee Theater will show the movie Hocus Pocus starting Friday; tickets are only $6.
The Lee Theater is making improvements to sound and adding seating to its upstairs screening rooms. New seating includes luxury recliners in the upstairs screening rooms. One of the two upstairs screening rooms will have eight luxury recliners and the other will have 4-6. Luxury seating will cost more.
Lee Theater owner Randy Fairchild says the large downstairs screening room will open on Friday, one of the two upstairs rooms will open in 2-3 weeks and the third will reopen by mid-November.
Tickets to showings at the Lee Theater can be purchased online at leetheaters.com.
Jeff Fairchild, owner of Fairchild Cinema in Moses Lake, says his theater will reopen at the end of October, but an exact reopening date has yet to be determined. Tickets at Fairchild can only be purchased on site on the day of the showing.
Fairchild says parts of the theater have been remodeled which includes the restrooms, snack bar, and lobby.
Employees in both theaters will be wearing masks and will be doing deep sanitization cleanings between screenings. Seating not available will be blocked off. Only people in groups attending a showing together are allowed to sit next to each other.
Kittitas County is in phase 3, its movie theater, the Grand Meridian Cinema, has been showing movies already at 25% capacity, but will now be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
All while Regal Cinema's is closing over half it's locations and Studio distribution is going digital.
