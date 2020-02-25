EPHRATA - A 2001 graduate of Ephrata High School will showcase her word-solving skills in front of millions this Wednesday.
Taya (Smith) Somes will try her luck on the set of Wheel of Fortune on Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time on KHQ/NBC in eastern Washington. The mother of five and lifelong Wheel of Fortune fan says getting the opportunity to be on the show is a “dream come true.” Raised in Ephrata and a graduate of Ephrata High School and Washington State University, Somes now lives in Ferndale, Washington.
The show itself apparently gave props to Somes on a word solve she did, calling it “the solve you never saw coming,” during a promotional tease of the show.
Taya is appearing during “National Parks” week on Wheel of Fortune, featuring trips to scenic National Parks—from Mount Rushmore to the Grand Canyon—as prizes on the Wheel. The elaborate set is designed to look like a log cabin for this special week of shows, with props and decorations giving a nod to National Parks across the country. Taya will be spinning the Wheel, calling out consonants, and buying vowels to solve hangman-style puzzles and win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars, and cash prizes.
Taya began the audition process to be a contestant when she applied and submitted a video through WheelofFortune.com.
iFIBER ONE News will have more info on how Taya did after the show airs.
