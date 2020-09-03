EPHRATA - Ephrata’s ailing economy is getting a healthy dose of aid from the federal CARES Act.
On Thursday, the city announced that it will be divvying up $63,029 of their CARES Act funds and allocating them in the form of small business grants.
The dollars can be used for loss of revenue and are designated for businesses and non-profits with people 15 or less full-time employees. The reimbursement grants are paid out after expenses are completed.
Parties interested in obtaining funding can apply. Applications for these grants will be made available on our website at www.ephrata.org under the ‘Links and Resources’ tab or the ‘Public Records/Documents’ tab. Physical applications will become available at city hall located 121 Alder Street SW starting on Aug. 21 at noon.
