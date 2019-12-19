EPHRATA - Ephrata police Chief Mike Warren has been appointed city administrator, replacing outgoing City Administrator Wes Crago, who has been hired to the same position for the City of Spokane.
“Of course we are sad to see Wes and his family depart,” Mayor Bruce Reim stated. But we are proud of Wes and believe that he will take the best of Ephrata to the City of Spokane.”
Crago’s resignation is effective Feb. 3. Warren will assume the role upon Crago’s departure.
“This transition plan will provide the most stability for the community and staff,” Reim stated. "It allows our most senior leaders to continue what they do best. The transition plan was shared with the City Council and it has their support. In every aspect, the City of Ephrata will continue to be led by familiar faces, with uninterrupted service and professionalism.”
The city did not say who would replace Warren as police chief.
“To be honest, these are big shoes to fill,” Chief Warren stated. “But with our staff, especially Chief Burns and Clerk Trachler, I am confident we can give Mayor Reim, the council, and the community, a stable and professional government.”
Crago plans to provide a brief farewell statement on the city’s Facebook page at a later date.
“This is one of the hardest decisions my family has ever made,” Crago stated. "Ephrata has been our home for decades, the city staff is family, and we are very connected with GracePoint Church. I wouldn’t have made this decision if it wasn’t a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I know the City of Ephrata staff will only get better under the leadership of Chief Warren.”
Crago has served as the city administrator in Ephrata for 16 years and previously served on the city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.