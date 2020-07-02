EPHRATA - Ephrata police say a dangerous mishap involving an illegal firework Wednesday proves why common fireworks are only allowed in town.
Ephrata Police Capt. Eric Koch says a person was lighting fireworks in the 100 block of F Street shortly before 1 a.m. At 12:48 a.m., Koch says the subject was attempting to light a mortar, which is illegal to light in the city limits.
Koch says the person picked up the mortar assuming it was a dud and it exploded, striking them in the knee.
Koch couldn’t disclose the extent of the injuries, but says they were significant enough to warrant a trip via ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
Koch says police on scene opted not to cite the wounded person because they believed the individual learned their lesson from the injury they sustained.
(2) comments
Kinda kike the scene from the mad max thunderdome movie-- I GOT IT !! BOOM!!
It was a method lab explosion. Who are you trying to fool.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.