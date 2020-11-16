EPHRATA - Information provided by WorkSource Central Basin brought a heart-warming story to light about a small quilt shop in Ephrata that’s made a massive impact on millions across America.
When the outbreak of COVID-19 occurred in Grant County earlier this year, The Fabric Patch in Ephrata was forced to shut down. However, the shutdown didn’t stop Cindi and Brianna Rang from being productive.
During the course of the shutdown, the mother-daughter duo and their staff handmade over 200,000 masks that were initially donated locally and later across the country.
The quilt store made masks for first responders, the elderly, and others at high risk. With business at a standstill, Fabric Patch staff made how-to mask-making videos that went viral on their YouTube channel; some of the videos were viewed over 2 million times.
Cindi and Brianna continue to host weekly YouTube chats and host free quilting classes. The Rangs have also started a new “Home Economics” YouTube series for children needing something to do while learning from home. The Fabric Patch YouTube channel now has 126,000 subscribers.
The Fabric Patch will continue to operate at 25% capacity during the month-long shutdown, but will operate with limited hours. For hours of operation, and more about The Fabric Patch, check them out on Facebook, YouTube, and their website at www.fabricpatch.net.
(1) comment
Good ..good for you! Your heros
