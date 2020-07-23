EPHRATA - The Grant County Health District reported on Thursday the ninth COVID-19 related death, marking the third virus-related death reported this month in Grant County.
The resident was an Ephrata man in his 60s. The health district says the man had underlying health conditions that put him at higher risk for severe complications from the virus.
The Grant County Health District verifies COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate to ensure non-virus-related deaths are not attributed to COVID-19.
“All reported deaths of Grant County residents are attributed to COVID-19 and were verified with the death certificate, testing, and other case information,” health district officials stated. “Limit the size of your gatherings, each personal decision we make to socialize outside of our households may impact our most vulnerable residents. Please mask up when out in public and protect one another.”
(3) comments
Too young.
R.I.P my man!
May God bless that man.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.