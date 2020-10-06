EPHRATA - Interim Ephrata Police Chief Eric Koch says the new roundabout at SR 282 and Dodson has cut traffic crashes down to a minimum in 2020.
Constructed by the state’s Department of Transportation, the roundabout was opened to traffic on May 5, 2019.
Before and after the installation of the roundabout, Koch says there were 14 crashes at the intersection/roundabout in 2019. So far in 2020, Koch says only three collisions were reported at the roundabout, all of them minor.
Police say the flow of traffic through the roundabout has gotten better as people have become accustomed on how to navigate it.
Ephrata City Manager Mike Warren says large trucks are successfully driving through the shallow island, a feature by design.
Warren and Koch say the biggest difference made by the island is the complete elimination of serious crashes.
They spoke too soon. Watch now, there'll be a horrible accident there. Sort of like stating that it's not going to rain.
