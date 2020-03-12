EPHRATA - The St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Ephrata is closed Thursday and Friday for “deep cleaning” after a staff person was possibly exposed to coronavirus.
School officials say the staff person is in isolation due to possible exposure. The school has also had an unusually high number of staff and students who have been sick with various illnesses.
“Out of excessive caution we are undertaking a deep cleaning of the classrooms, lunchroom, gym and academic study areas,” Principal Stephanie Bafus stated. “We plan on disinfecting toys, games, textbooks, computers, laptops, as well as other hard surfaces. As principal, I am keenly aware that this kind of decision affects childcare and work schedules. I do regret the inconvenience this may be causing you.”
As of Thursday, the state Department of Health has not recommend closing schools. The Grant County Health District has advised schools and other organizations to practice social distancing and to consider postponing public events, gatherings and functions. Several school districts have either canceled or postponed non-essential school activities and events.
Currently, there remains only one confirmed case — a Quincy resident in his 80s who died as a result — of coronavirus in Grant County.
In a joint press release, the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Grant County Health District and Okanogan County Public Health are urging and recommending residents voluntarily follow Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation and reduce large gatherings.
