The state's reaction to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has stunted progress on fall reopening plans in the Ephrata School District. On Friday, Ephrata Superintendent Tim Payne says the district has tabled the review and subsequent approval a fall reopening plan resolution.
"There is just too much uncertainty about what's going to happen with schools in the next few weeks. I do not want to have it on the agenda to only have to change it a couple weeks later."
Payne says a special meeting in August may be required to approve a plan on short notice.
Earlier this month, the state announced that schools will not be able to reopen with in-person learning if the surge in recent coronavirus cases is not controlled.
(3) comments
How come the local school district and county officials along with the public figure this out...dont wait for the king and his liberal court to decide
Don't plan or make contingency plans either. That'll work out great.
If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice!
Why?? You know the State is going to shut down schools opening in 3 weeks anyway.. They won't let an adult go drink a beer or eat a salad but you think they are going to allow CHILDREN (against the state's most powerful union blessings) go to a building and sit for HOURS and HOURS confined in a small space??
YEEEEAAHHHHHHHH that's going to happen !!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.