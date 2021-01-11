EPHRATA - On February 9, voters will ultimately decide whether the Ephrata School District (ESD) will get an additional $2.6 million from the state.
The funds would coincide with the voter-approved renewal of the district’s Education Programs and Operations Replacement Levy.
Ballots will be tabulated during a special election on Feb. 9.
Educators want to make it clear that the levy is not a new tax; it is a replacement of the already voter-approved 2019 levy that is set to expire December 2021.
The replacement levy would continue funding for Ephrata schools from January 2022 through December 2025.
If passed, the district would become eligible to receive an additional $2.6 million to $2.8 million in levy equalization funds from the state.
As far as what the levy pays for, educators say two-thirds of dollars generated by the levy will support sports and extracurricular activities, such as: salaries for coaches, transportation for athletics, club activities, athletic supplies and maintenance. One-third of the levy would fund programs like: security, tech, transportation, food services, maintenance, training and the College in the High School program.
“Levies and bonds allow districts to offer the programs, services and facilities that help provide quality education,” said Tim Payne, Superintendent. “We remain committed to fiscally honor the established tax rate projections that will help us on our mission to focus on kids and learning.”
If approved the replacement levy costs will follow this schedule:
Year
Tax Rate*
Average Cost for a $200K Homeowner
Ballot Tax Amount Collected
Levy Equalization Funds from State
2021 (current)
$1.74
$29/month
$1,694,000
$2,636,819
2022
$1.85
$31/month
$1,855,000
$2,641,607
2023
$1.94
$32/month
$2,004,000
$2,721,061
2024
$1.99
$33/month
$2,113,500
$2,791,025
2024
$2.03
$34/month
$2,230,000
$2,797,010
*Per $1,000 assessed property value. Future taxes are estimates
The replacement levy will work in conjunction with a $27.89 million, 20-year capital bond approved by voters in 2019 for facility upgrades, security and safety. Construction is well underway at Columbia Ridge Elementary and the Ephrata Middle School.