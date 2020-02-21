EPHRATA - Per the direction of the state’s Department of Health, the city of Ephrata will chlorinate its drinking water.
Interim City Administrator Mike Warren says the plan to add the chemical to the municipality’s water supplies has been in the works for several years. Warren says all Washington cities larger than 8,000 are required to have chlorinated water.
Chlorine is a chemical used to maintain water cleanliness.
Warren says the chlorination project’s timeline was hastened when the city detected contaminants in its water when it replace its water mainline last year. City officials say traces of liquid chlorine will be injected into the water.
The amount chlorine inserted into the water is not enough to cause health defects.
Warren added that the city’s water should be chlorinated by July 2020.
Infamous quotes
"I did not have sexual relations with that woman"
"I am not a crook"
"Not enough chlorine to cause health defects"
I can't believe Mr. Warren can say that with a straight face. Does it still qualify as guile when your job requires you to mislead people?
Do a little research people, search the phrase chlorinated water conspiracy, health complications from chlorinated water, developmental delays from chlorine. Then see how comfortable you are drinking chlorinated water after that.
Ask yourself the question; why would Ephrata need to chlorinate the water? Does Ephrata have history of water quality problems? After the questions and the research then ask why Mr. Warren would assure you of the safety of something so questionable?
Someone also needs to ask about fluoride? Is Ephrata going to secretly fluorinate the water too?
